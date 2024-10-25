GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AP water users’ body urges KRMB to release NSLC water from Nov. 15

River Board Chairman also urged to shift office to Vijayawada 

Published - October 25, 2024 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
AP water users’ body submitting a representation to KRMB chairman Atul Jain in Hyderabad on Friday.

HYDERABAD

The Welfare Association of Water Users and Ayacutdars in Andhra Pradesh has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to release water to the 3.67 lakh acres of ayacut under Zone-II and III of the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal from November 15.

President of the association A. Venkata Gopalakrishna Rao and general secretary P. Ramanjaneya Raju submitted a memorandum to Chairman of KRMB Atul Jain on Friday and explained to him that irrigated dry crops such as mango, tobacco, jowar, cotton, chilli, black gram, green gram and others were raised in the two zones and require water from November 15 for one month to protect the yield.

Against the allocation of 32.25 tmc ft water, the two zones had been hardly getting 10 tmc ft water and the matter was brought to the notice of the river board several times. They urged him to ensure release of water as per the schedule and demand.

They also requested him to take steps to shift the river board’s office to Vijayawada and re-examine the earlier proposal to shift the office to Visakhapatnam. It was more convenient for ayacutdars and others to approach the river board if it is in Vijayawada, which is well connected by road and rail with Telangana, unlike a distant place like Visakhapatnam.

