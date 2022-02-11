AP, TS empty 98 tmc ft

HYDERABAD

KRMB asks two States to stop hydel generation at Srisailam

As the water level in Srisailam reservoir, one of the two common projects serving the needs of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is approaching the minimum draw down level (MDDL) the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has asked the two States to stop hydel generation at the power houses based on the project.

While AP has a hydel generation station with 770 megawatt capacity, Telangana has 900 MW power house. However, one of the 6×150 MW units of Telangana Genco has been out of order since August 2020 following a fire accident in the underground power house, which also has the pumped mode generation facility.

Sources in the Irrigation Department told The Hindu that the two States have drawn over 98 tmc ft of water between December 1 last and February 10, mostly for power generation besides meeting irrigation and drinking needs for systems depending on Srisailam water. During the same period, Telangana has generated about 182.5 million unites (MU) energy, while AP has gone for about 255 MU.

The MDDL of Srisailam is at 800 feet against its full reservoir level of 885 ft and the water storage of 28.57 tmc ft at MDDL and 215.81 tmc ft at FRL. As on Friday evening (9 pm), the water storage in the reservoir was 33.67 tmc ft with the level at 808.9 ft. The availability of water above MDDL has dropped to a mere 5.1 tmc ft against the requirement of nearly 10 tmc ft for drinking needs of the two States.

Concerned over the fast depleting water level in Srisailam mainly due to power generation, Member (Power) of KRMB L.B. Muanthang has written to the Chief Secretaries of the two States to stop hydel generation at Srisailam immediately so that the water is kept for drinking needs above MDDL.

He also highlighted the fact that the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation Act had also mandated that drinking water be given priority over irrigation and power generation needs during the non-flood season.

Meanwhile, Member Secretary of KRMB D.M. Raipure has written to the Engineers-in-Chief of the two States to give the project-wise indents – Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar – for drinking needs till the end of current water year or May-end.