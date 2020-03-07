AP to have 25 districts, says KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the Assembly on Saturday that he had information about Andhra Pradesh government proposing to increase the number of districts in that State from 13 to 25.

He said West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh were the only States that did not reorganise their districts so far.

Discussing the dangers from Citizenship Amendment Act, he said the Telangana government will not compromise and demanded national identity cards for citizens instead of rolling out National Population Register and National Register of Citizens as per the new legislation.

He wondered how he could prove his date of birth as he was not issued birth certificates like millions of citizens of his age in the country. All he had was a “janma nama patra” issued by a priest in his native village. If this be the case for people like him, imagine the hardship of poor SCs, STs and other weaker sections.

The Act amounted to hitting at the fabric of the Constitution which promised not to discriminate among people on the basis of caste, creed and religion. The government will react to it.