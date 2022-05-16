AP TDP leader held in ganja peddling case
Dundigal Police on Sunday arrested a TDP leader from Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh in connection with a ganja peddling case registered in 2013.
The accused, Janhavi (40), has been absconding since then. She was produced in a local court and was later brought to Hyderabad. In 2013 police arrested two persons, while Janhavi and another person were absconding. The other person continues to be absconding.
