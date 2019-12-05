AP student held for comments on Disha

The Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police Station arrested an 18-year-old student for posting derogatory comments about Disha case on Facebook.

Police identified the accused as Kakumanu Amarnath. He hails from RTC Colony in Kothapeta, Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested from his house in Kothapeta.

Interestingly, the accused allegedly became friends with K Sai Nath alias Smiley Nani who too was arrested on Monday for making derogatory comments about the victim. Police said that Amarnath saw Nani’s vulgar post about Disha on social media and the content provoked him to make derogatory comments.

When he realised that his comments were widely shared on social media, he deleted his Facebook account out of fear of a criminal case.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 C and 67 of the IT Act.

This is the fourth arrest in connection with objectionable posts made on social media about Disha.