A.P. seeks time to file counter to Telangana’s SoC on new terms of reference for KWDT-II

Hearing over the new terms of reference made to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) led by Justice Brijesh Kumar by the Centre in October last year is likely to be delayed further as the Andhra Pradesh government has written to the Tribunal seeking four weeks’ time for filing its counter to the Statement of Case (SoC) filed by Telangana.

It is understood that AP had sought time following change of government in the State and resignation of the legal team representing the State before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal. In its letter addressed to the Tribunal Registrar on Friday, the Chief Engineer (Inter-State Water Resources) of AP stated that on May 15 the Tribunal had given four weeks’ time to both AP and Telangana for filing counters to each other’s Statements of Case and another two weeks thereafter for filing rejoinders and had fixed the next hearing for July 15 and 16. The time given had lapsed on June 11.

Following the Assembly elections in AP, the new government was formed in the second week of June. It has necessitated the officials of the Water Resources Department to give detailed briefing and updates on all issues including pending cases before Tribunals, Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal and others. Further, Advocate on Record for AP Mahfooz A. Nazki tendered his resignation after the Assembly election results.

The State government is in the process of appointment of AoR and the new Advocate General has been appointed following the resignation of the incumbent officer in June third week. The legal team representing AP before the KWDT-II is also being reconstituted. The pleadings on behalf of AP too would have to undergo legal vetting and require appraisal and approval by the new government before filing the counter to SoC filed by Telangana. Further, the AP government has also requested the Tribunal to reschedule the hearing scheduled on July 15 and 16. The Centre had referred new terms of reference to the Tribunal in October last for distributing/allocating the Krishna water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from the undivided share of erstwhile AP and also make project-wise allocation of water to the existing, ongoing and contemplated projects by AP and Telangana.