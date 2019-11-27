Telangana

AP seeks repatriation of SPF personnel allocated to it

Of around 5,000 SPF personnel working in the erstwhile united State, Telangana was allotted 2,100 personnel and the remaining were given to Andhra Pradesh as recommended by the Kamalanathan Committee.

Else, AP Special Protection Force DGP seeks absorption of the staff by Telangana

The State government has apparently landed in a piquant situation relating to bifurcation of police personnel, particularly those belonging to the special protection force.

Andhra Pradesh is learnt to have asked the State government to relieve the SPF personnel allotted to it, but working in Telangana since bifurcation, before November 30. AP’s Direction General of Police (special protection force) N.V. Surendra Babu reportedly addressed a letter to the State government to relieve the 169 SPF personnel or absorb them in its cadre by the deadline.

Of around 5,000 personnel working in the erstwhile united State, Telangana was allotted 2,100 personnel and the remaining were given to Andhra Pradesh as recommended by the Kamalanathan Committee that was constituted to oversee staff bifurcation. However, with the Telangana government explaining to the committee about the staff shortage it was facing, close to 850 SPF personnel were retained in the State with the pre-condition that they would be repatriated to the State they were allocated in phases. Of these, 850 personnel 681 had already been sent to AP and only 169 are continuing in Telangana,” an official said. Coming in this background, the communication addressed by the AP Special Protection Force DGP seeking repatriation or absorption of the staff assumes significance.

Senior officials said the State government had initiated the process for recruitment of SPF personnel and around 485 would be reporting to duty on December 11. The government has reportedly decided to address a communication to the neighbouring State explaining about the situation and seek its approval to continue the existing staff in the interim.

