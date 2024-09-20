GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. proposes to examine witness on operation protocol before KWDT-II

Published - September 20, 2024 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Andhra Pradesh has informed the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II), chaired by Justice Brijesh Kumar, that it would examine a witness and seek time to file the affidavit of the witness.

The proposal was submitted before the tribunal by senior counsel appearing for A.P. G. Umapathy in New Delhi on Friday. Accepting the submission, the tribunal allowed the State to file the affidavit of the witness within four weeks and furnish a copy to the counsel appearing for Telangana C.S. Vaidyanathan.

The tribunal, however, made it clear that no further time would be allowed to file the affidavit by A.P.

Mr. Vaidyanathan requested the tribunal that two more weeks may be allowed to Telangana to file its additional documents. The tribunal allowed the same and asked the two parties, Telangana and AP, to file their additional documents within the same period.

It also asked the registry to mark the documents that would be filed within 10 days after filing of additional documents by the two parties. The tribunal posted the next hearing dates to November 6 to 8 for the cross-examination of witnesses.

According to Irrigation authorities of Telangana, present during Friday’s hearing, A.P. would submit the affidavit of the witness on operation protocol. Telangana would submit the affidavit on operation protocol, only if needed after going through the contents of A.P.’s affidavit.

