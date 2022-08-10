Telangana

AP Photography Akademi to conduct national-level contest

Staff ReporterDeshpande Abhinay 11076 Hyderabad August 10, 2022 20:28 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi would conduct a national-level contest for professional and young amateur photographers on the theme 'Saluting the great nation: Unfurling the Tricolour' on the occasion of the platinum jubilee of the country's 75th Independence.

The Akademi called upon all those interested to send their submissions (only colour photos in the form of softcopies) without fail on or before August 15 (entries shall reach us before 6 p.m. Submissions thereafter shall summarily be rejected). “The important rider in the process is that photographs must be clicked between August 1 and 15 only. Any other photographs taken before or after the specified dates are not acceptable. Contestants are requested to note this without fail,” an official release read.

Each contestant is encouraged to submit a maximum of two digital photographs only. Contestants are requested to send their submissions to: apphotographyakademi @gmail. com. Submissions received after the deadline will be rejected, it further read.

