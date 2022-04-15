AP High Court Judge felicitated 

Justice Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court said that honesty, commitment and dedication should be the traits of those entering the legal profession apart from a heart to ensure that the Constitutional rights were extended to the deprived sections.

He was speaking at the felicitation organised at the Press Club Hyderabad by his well-wishers and friends on his elevation to the A.P. High Court. He was felicitated by senior journalist, Satish Babu of the ‘Journalist Diary’ fame. Confex Events CEO, V. Srinivas Kumar and G Venkata Rao, DSP were among present.