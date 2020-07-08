AP govt. turns down TS request to hand over portion of Markfed building

M. Rajeev

08 July 2020 23:42 IST

Chief Secretary says it has to be divided in accordance with provisions under the AP Reorganisation Act

The Andhra Pradesh government has put down the request of the State government to hand over a portion of Mahatma Gandhi Markfed Bhavan to Telangana Markfed in line with the orders issued by the Governor under Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said the AP Markfed was included in Schedule IX of the Reorganisation Act and the assets and liabilities of the institutions listed under the IX schedule were to be divided between the two successor States in accordance with Section 53 of the Act. The expert committee constituted for studying the de-merger of IX schedule institutions submitted recommendations in respect of AP Markfed along with certain other institutions.

In the de-merger proposal submitted on behalf of the two States, it was proposed that the land and head-office building was to be divided between the two States as per population ratio and the same was approved by the expert committee. She recalled the meeting convened by the Union Home Secretary in October last, wherein the Telangana representatives said they had no objection to the expert committee recommendations pertaining to 68 institutions, with AP Markfed being one among them.

The proposal of the Telangana government was examined and the agreement of AP government was conveyed to the Union government in respect of 53 institutions, including the Markfed. The AP government reiterated its stand to deal with the recommendations of the expert committee as one lot instead of looking at recommendations of each institution separately. “The government of India’s views on the above proposal are awaited,” she said in a letter addressed to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar recently.

She recalled that the buildings in the Secretariat and those housing offices of certain heads of departments which were specifically requested by the Telangana government were handed over in pursuance with the orders issued by the then Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan in June last year. While handing over these buildings, the Telangana government was informed that out of the remaining buildings at Hyderabad, there were certain buildings which were to be handed over after a decision was taken by the AP government and certain other buildings which were to be divided in accordance with the provisions under the Reorganisation Act.

“The head-office building of the AP Markfed at Hyderabad is not a building to be handed over to the government of Telangana as per the orders of the Governor referred to in your (Chief Secretary’s letter dated May 23),” she said in the letter. Ms. Nilam Sawhney, however, said the issues pending between the two States can be resolved amicably through consultations keeping the interests of both in view.