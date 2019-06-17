AP Govt likely to handover Secretariat complex today

The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to handover a major portion of the State Secretariat complex in its possession to Telangana government on Monday.

The neighbouring State government started vacating the premises ever since Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan gave proceedings asking the AP government to handover the secretariat buildings to Telangana. The AP government has already given up the K block on the ground that the structure, accommodating a bank, post office and a dispensary, is not being put to any use by it.

The L block housing the office of the Chief Minister has almost been vacated in the past two days as the AP government deployed adequate manpower to remove the electrical and electronic communication systems installed in the top floors. The J block on its part had been vacated ever since the then AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu left for Vijayawada three years ago.

The AP government has deputed officials from different departments hitherto functioning from the J block to pick up files and other material lying there and the work is said to be completed on Sunday.

Another block, the H south block, has been housing the CEO's office and offices of other related officers while the H north block has also been lying vacant. The left over offices of the AP government have been shifted to the Hermitage building while the police establishment of the neighbouring State would continue to work from its allotted premises in Lakdi-ka-Pul.

Senior officials said given the speed with which the neighbouring State was acting on shifting the premises, all the infrastructure, but for the space left for parking the old vehicles, is expected to be handed over by tomorrow evening.

