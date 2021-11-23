Telangana

A.P. Governor’s RT-PCR results negative

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan’s RT-PCR test results were negative. AIG Hospital’s administration said on Monday that they negate active infection of SARS-COV-2.

He was admitted in the hospital located on November 17.

The Governor tested positive for COVID on November 15. “His clinical parameters, oxygen saturation, and vitals continue to be stable with markedly improved inflammatory markers.

As the Governor is showing considerable signs of clinical recovery, we can expect an update on his discharge from the hospital soon,” stated the hospital’s administration on Monday.


