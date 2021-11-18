AP Governor’s condition stable

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021 22:11 IST

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is in a clinically stable condition. He got admitted at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, on Wednesday. The corporate hospital’s administration stated earlier that he was diagnosed with moderate COVID.

On Thursday, they stated that his condition was stable, maintaining normal oxygen saturation and vitals.

