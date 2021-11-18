TelanganaHYDERABAD 18 November 2021 22:11 IST
AP Governor’s condition stable
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is in a clinically stable condition. He got admitted at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, on Wednesday. The corporate hospital’s administration stated earlier that he was diagnosed with moderate COVID.
On Thursday, they stated that his condition was stable, maintaining normal oxygen saturation and vitals.
