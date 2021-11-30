HYDERABAD

30 November 2021 00:17 IST

A.P. Governor readmitted to hospital

A.P. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who was discharged from AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, on Nov. 23, was re-admitted there on Monday early hours for post-COVID follow-up with complaints of minor gastric issues.

The Governor, who was detected with moderate form of COVID-19, was admitted in the hospital on Nov. 17 and discharged on Tuesday last week.

On November 29, the hospital administration stated that his clinical parameters and vitals are stable. He is maintaining normal oxygen saturation at room air.

“As seen in most of the post-COVID patients, the Governor was presented with raised inflammatory markers, mild diarrhoea, and anaemia, which are being evaluated thoroughly,” said a statement from the hospital.