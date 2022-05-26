AP doctor found dead in lodge 

A young doctor hailing from Peddapuram town in Andhra Pradesh was found dead in a lodge room in Afzalgunj police limits on Thursday.

Police said the lodge staff grew suspicious after he did not respond to calls, and when the door was forced open, he was found dead lying on the bed. Several medicines and syringes were also found at the incident scene.

It was found that 31-year-old Anil walked in to the lodge alone on Sunday. He had completed his medical education in Khammam.

Police preliminarily suspected the case as suicide; however, it was not clear if any note left by the victim was recovered from the scene. An enquiry was opened.

The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for further procedure.