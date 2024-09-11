ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan donates ₹1 crore to Telangana CMRF

Updated - September 11, 2024 11:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Pawan Kalyan met with Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

AndhrA Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan donated ₹ 1 crore to Telangana’s Chief Minister Relief Fund. Mr. Kalyan met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) and handed over a cheque. 

Mr. Kalyan has earlier announced the donation to the State for flood relief measures. He has also announced donation of ₹1 lakh each to 400 flood-hit gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, which is addition to the ₹1 crore pledged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US