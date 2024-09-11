Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan donates ₹1 crore to Telangana CMRF

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan donated ₹ 1 crore to Telangana’s Chief Minister Relief Fund. Mr. Kalyan met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) and handed over a cheque.

Mr. Kalyan has earlier announced the donation to the State for flood relief measures. He has also announced donation of ₹1 lakh each to 400 flood-hit gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, which is addition to the ₹1 crore pledged.