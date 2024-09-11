GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan donates ₹1 crore to Telangana CMRF

Pawan Kalyan met with Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

Updated - September 11, 2024 11:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
AndhrA Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

AndhrA Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan donated ₹ 1 crore to Telangana’s Chief Minister Relief Fund. Mr. Kalyan met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) and handed over a cheque. 

Mr. Kalyan has earlier announced the donation to the State for flood relief measures. He has also announced donation of ₹1 lakh each to 400 flood-hit gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, which is addition to the ₹1 crore pledged.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:36 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.