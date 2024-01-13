A.P. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy booked for objectional statements against Congress leader 

January 13, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Begum Bazar police here on Friday booked Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy for his alleged objectional statements against United Progressive Alliance chairperson leader Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Swamy was booked under IPC 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (2) (Statement conducing to public mischief).

The incident was booked based on a complaint by vice president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Mallu Ravi.

According to Mr. Ravi, Mr. Swamy had made the statements while addressing a gathering of Samajika Saadhikara Yatra in Muthukuru mandal of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. Related evidence copies were submitted to the police for examination, he said.

The Begum Bazar police have opened an investigation.