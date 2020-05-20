AP complains against TS projects on Godavari

HYDERABAD

20 May 2020 21:30 IST

It objects to Kaleshwaram, Sita Rama and other projects

Perturbed by Telangana’s complaint against its plans to divert 8 tmc ft of Krishna water everyday from Srisailam reservoir, Andhra Pradesh has lodged complaints on several ongoing projects of the former not only in the Krishna Basin but in the Godavari Basin too where a huge surplus is available.

Following its complaint lodged with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) against seven projects that include three completed ones too, whose head works were completed during the combined AP dispensation itself, the AP government has also lodged a complaint with Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) against Telangana’s six ongoing projects. Besides, AP has also complained to the the river boards against drawing of the two river waters for Telangana Drinking Water Supply Project – Mission Bhagiratha.

In its complaint to the GRMB on May 14, AP has pointed out that Telangana has taken up Kaleshwaram, Godavari (Devadula) Phase-III, Thupakulagudem (P.V. Narasimha Rao Kanthanapally), three barrages across Lower Penganga, a tributary of Godavari – Rajapet (Bhimkund), Chanakha-Korata and Pimparad-Parsoda – and Ramappa lake to Pakala lake diversion without furnishing the projects reports to the river board and approval of the Apex Council.

Further, AP has pointed out in its letter to the GRMB that “there is hardly any water left for projects to be taken up by the two States at 75% dependability after taking into account the utilisation for existing and ongoing projects in the two States. AP has also pointed out in its letter that construction of several lift schemes and barrages in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act and without any detailed studies would have negative impact on the availability of water in Goadavari.

Besides, Telangana has also enhanced the utilisation capacity of Kaleshwaram from 225 tmc ft to 450 tmc ft and that of Sita Rama lift scheme from 70 tmc ft to 100 tmc ft, the AP’s complaint to GRMB stated.

Responding to the AP’s complaint, Member of GRMB P.S. Kutiyal has asked Telangana to “furnish views on priority basis” on the issues raised by AP and mentioned the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act on taking up the construction of new projects by the two member States.

When contacted, a senior irrigation engineer of Telangana said AP has been talking about shortage of water in Godavari when the Centre had proposed to divert the water to further South with Godavari-Cauvery linking. “Telangana is yet to avail its allocation of 950 tmc ft water in Godavari so far and there’s huge surplus available and as being stated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao repeatedly it’s Godavari on which the two States could depend on for meeting emerging needs”, the engineer told The Hindu unwilling to be quoted.

For the record, the engineer said, there was about 3,800 tmc ft of surplus that went into the sea from Gadavari so far this year and even in the scorching May about 6,000 cusecs of water was flowing into the sea from Dowlaiswaram barrage in AP.