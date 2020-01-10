Telangana

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy appear before CBI court in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy coming out of an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Hyderabad on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy coming out of an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Hyderabad on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

more-in

First appearance as A.P. CM; confidante and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy, co-accused also appears

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who appeared before the CBI special court here an hour ago on Friday, is likely to be inside the court hall at least till lunch break as formalities relating to his appearance in all the cases of quid pro quo have to be completed.

Before the CM’s arrival, his party's Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy and MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao drove into the court. Along with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Vijayasai Reddy was also among the accused in a batch of cases being tried by the special court.

Making exemption attempts

Elaborate security arrangements were made for Mr. Reddy’s appearance - first time in the capacity of CM before the court. Earlier, he attended the court as the main opposition leader of A.P. Having lead his YSR Congress Party to victory in the A.P. Assembly elections during May last year, he became the CM. Since then, his lawyers had been filing to dispense with his presence petition and securing orders for exemption from attending the court.

Supporters of the YSRCP, who gathered outside the court building premises, raised slogans hailing him. Police officials did not allow anyone, including media persons, inside the court building citing security reasons.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh Telangana
state politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 1:11:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ap-cm-jagana-mohan-reddy-appeears-before-cbi-court-in-hyderbad/article30532383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY