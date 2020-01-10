Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy appear before CBI court in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who appeared before the CBI special court here an hour ago on Friday, is likely to be inside the court hall at least till lunch break as formalities relating to his appearance in all the cases of quid pro quo have to be completed.

Before the CM’s arrival, his party's Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy and MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao drove into the court. Along with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Vijayasai Reddy was also among the accused in a batch of cases being tried by the special court.

Making exemption attempts

Elaborate security arrangements were made for Mr. Reddy’s appearance - first time in the capacity of CM before the court. Earlier, he attended the court as the main opposition leader of A.P. Having lead his YSR Congress Party to victory in the A.P. Assembly elections during May last year, he became the CM. Since then, his lawyers had been filing to dispense with his presence petition and securing orders for exemption from attending the court.

Supporters of the YSRCP, who gathered outside the court building premises, raised slogans hailing him. Police officials did not allow anyone, including media persons, inside the court building citing security reasons.