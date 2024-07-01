A.P. Chief Minister Naidu writes to Revanth for one-on-one meeting on July 6 in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy seeking a face-to-face meeting in Hyderabad on July 6 to discuss bifurcation related issues.

Sources in the Telangana Chief Minister’s office said Mr. Revanth Reddy too has reciprocated the gesture. He is expected to write a letter to Mr. Naidu on Tuesday in response to the request.

In a letter to Mr. Revanth Reddy on Monday night, Mr. Naidu said: “As Chief Ministers of Telugu-speaking States, it is incumbent upon us to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Our shared commitment to cooperative development is crucial to realising our mutual goals of growth and well being”.

Further, Mr. Naidu said it has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. “There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for welfare and advancement of our States,” he said. The AP CM noted that it is imperative that they address these issues amicably with utmost diligence and resolve. “In light of this I propose that we meet at your place on July 6 Saturday afternoon,” the letter mentioned.

Mr. Naidu said: “I firmly believe that a face-to-face meeting will provide us with the opportunity to engage comprehensively on these critical issues and collaborate effectively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I am confident that our deliberations will lead to productive outcomes.”

The AP Chief Minister’s letter comes few days after Mr. Revanth Reddy had mentioned that his government would maintain cordial relations with Andhra Pradesh. Interestingly, it was Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, who had given prominent position to Mr. Revanth Reddy, while he was an TDP MLA in Telangana Assembly.

It may be mentioned here that the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy had met his counterpart and Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhara Rao twice in May and June 2019. First one was soon after storming to power in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy met KCR and invited him for the swearing in ceremony at Vijayawada.

Then in June 2019, both the Chief Ministers had a cordial meeting at Pragati Bhavan (now Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan) to discuss inter-State issue including sharing of waters between AP and Telangana. They had also discussed the unresolved AP Bifurcation Act issues.