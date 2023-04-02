AP BRS to announce action plan soon against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

April 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Andhra Pradesh unit of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to meet trade union leaders of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant soon to formulate a movement against the privatisation of the company.

In a statement on Sunday, AP BRS president Thota Chandrashekhar said party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao had already announced a clear policy on the need to protect the plant. The BRS had also promised to nationalise public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as the steel plant, Life Insurance Corporation and others in case they were privatised by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He stated that Sunday’s letter addressed to the Centre by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was a reiteration of the party’s commitment to building a movement to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He alleged that the Centre was wilfully pushing the PSU into losses by not providing the raw materials and working capital. He asked all Telugu people to unite in the efforts to protect Vizag Steel.

Mr. Chandrashekhar said he had already spoken to the leaders of different social strata and intellectuals in north coastal Andhra on the issue, and the AP BRS would soon announce an action plan to protect the steel plant from the Centre’s privatisation moves.