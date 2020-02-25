AP Biodiversity chief meets Telangana forest officials

Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board B.M.K.Reddy has, during his city visit on Monday, met the Telangana Forest Department officials at Aranya Bhavan, and got apprised of various programmes being implemented in the State.
PCCF R.Shoba has, through a presentation, explained about various initiatives including Haritha Haaram, urban forest parks, trenching around forests, and compensatory afforestation programmes, besides the afforestation component in programmes such as Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi.
