AP asks TS to upload info on assistant commissioners of labour

HYDERABAD

01 May 2021 00:53 IST

Move part of efforts to speed up allocation of posts in 2 States

The State Reorganisation wing of Andhra Pradesh has asked the Telangana Labour Commissioner to upload the cadre strength of officials in the category of assistant commissioner of labour on the reorganisation portal.

AP Reorganisation Affairs secretary L. Premchandra Reddy, in a communication to the Telangana Labour Commissioner, wanted the details of the assistant commissioners of labour like date of birth, date of entry into service and others in the Form III of the reorganisation portal. This would enable the special commissioner of labour to get the data relating to assistant commissioners of labour uploaded on the portal.

The AP government drafted a tentative list of 87 assistant commissioners of labour from the two States who would be covered in the division. The department has a total of 106 posts of assistant commissioners of which 19 were reserved for direct recruits.

The move comes as part of efforts to speed up allocation of the posts of the officials concerned between the two successor Telugu States Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A separate login had already been created on the AP Reorganisation portal to enter the details for the purpose of allocation of assistant labour commissioners as on June 2, 2014. User IDs had already been allotted separately for the labour commissioners of the two States and the user ID and password had been communicated to the nodal officers for uploading the cadre strength in respect of the said posts.

The circular memos/guidelines/instructions relating to allocation of the State cadre employees were available on the reorganisation portal and this information could be referred to in case of doubts, if any, in uploading the information. Allocation of the posts between the two States had been pending resolution following differences over the integrated seniority list of the officers prepared by the AP government.

A section of Telangana officials are contending that the list had been prepared unilaterally and the government should keep the interests of the State employees before giving its consent for bifurcation.