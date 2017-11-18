AP asked to use Munneru water for Nandigama Canal ayacut

About 33 TMC ft water available at 75% dependability at a barrage across Munneru river, a tributary of Krishna, located at the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh border can be tapped and dropped in Nandigama Branch Canal to serve 1.3 lakh acres ayacut, instead of giving water from Nagarjunsagar Left Canal (NSLC) to the command area.

Senior counsel for Telangana C.S. Vaidyanathan suggested this during the third day of cross-examination before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal in New Delhi on Friday, AP’s witness, a retired irrigation engineer K.V. Subba Rao, denied it but then admitted that the idea could be technical feasible.

To another suggestion that an additional 14 TMC ft net water at 75% dependability could also be available for lifting from Paleru river, another tributary of Krishna, and dropping in the Nandigama Branch Canal, the AP witness asked why AP should explore an alternative when there was already convenience of gravity flow.

Flowing into sea

The witness for AP also admitted that the net flow from Paleru and Munneru, which confluence with Krishna below Pulichintala reservoir, would be partially utilised in Krishna Delta and a part of it would flow waste into the sea. He again denied the Telangana counsel’s contention that gravity flow of water from NSLC to Nandigama Branch Canal was resulting in substantial flows of Paleru and Munneru waters running waste into the sea, but agreed that water, if getting wasted, could be utilised by suitable means.

To the same poser from the tribunal, the AP witness agreed that river waters’ wastage could be avoided through suitable means.

Asked whether it was feasible to lift water from Prakasam Barrage and drop it in Nagarjunasagar to avoid wastage into the sea and instead utilise it for the needs in NSLC and Nagarjunasagar Right Canal (NSRC), the AP witness said before the tribunal that water had to be lifted from the elevation of +17 feet to +590 feet. On being asked whether it would be unnecessary to draw water from Pulichintala to Krishna Delta, if the Godavari waters from Polavaram and Pattiseema meet the requirements of Delta, Mr. Subba Rao explained that the demand for water in Krishna Delta was 152.2 TMC ft and the diversion from Godavari would be to the extent of only 80 TMC ft.