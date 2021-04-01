AP and Telangana to discuss bilateral issues on April 6

N. RahulHYDERABAD

01 April 2021 21:47 IST

Chief Secretaries of the Telugu States to deal with pending matters as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act

The Union Home Secretary has convened a meeting of Chief Secretaries of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through video conferencing on April 6 to discuss pending bilateral issues between the two States as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

In preparation for the meeting, Principal Finance Secretary of Telangana K. Ramakrishna Rao on Thursday discussed the status of the issues with heads of several departments. Sources said the issues concerned finalisation of allocation of Deputy Superintendents of Police (Civil), Additional Superintendents of Police (Civil) and Superintendents of Police (Non-cadre) between the two States.

Apportionment of assets and liabilities of government corporations, institutes and companies listed in Schedule IX of the Act was another contentious issue between the two States as they had different views on the division. While Andhra Pradesh insisted that the division of assets and employees should be based on population ratio of 58:42 in accordance with the Act, Telangana government maintained that employees be divided based on where they belong.

SCCL division

Division of Singareni Collieries Company Limited and its subsidiary Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery and Engineering Limited and division of assets and liabilities of institutions listed under Schedule X of the Act will also be taken up. There were 142 departments in Schedule X which Telangana wanted to divide based on their location, but AP did not agree to it.

Taxation provisions in the Act, apportionment of institutions not listed anywhere in the Act, shifting of headquarters of Krishna River Management Board to AP, cash credit of AP Civil Supplies Corporation, Division of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi and payment of power dues to AP Generation Corporation were the other issues to figure in the talks.

In the State finances audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for year ended March 2019 tabled in Assembly recently, it was mentioned that an amount of ₹ 1.51 lakh crore under capital heads, ₹ 28,099.69 crore under loans and advances, ₹ 4,474.04 crore under deposits and advances, ₹ 238 crore under suspense and miscellaneous and ₹ 310.24 crore under remittances were yet to be apportioned between the two States even after five years of bifurcation. The meeting was scheduled to take place on March 31 but postponed to April 6.