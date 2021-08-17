Anything possible with political will: KTR

Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao said that anything is possible if one has the political will. Telangana government has proved it again and again in spite of opposition from bureaucrats and other sections, he said.

He said like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu will become a model for the entire nation and expressed confidence that it will be be implemented without any problems.

“Many ridiculed Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao when he embarked upon the mission of establishing a separate State. It has become a reality. Same is the case with Kaleshwaram project. He is meticulous and has the habit of working at minute levels and ensures complete execution of projects. Regarding Mission Bhagiratha, when we said we want 100% execution of the project within three-and-a-half years, officials from Gujarat, the first State to complete 70% of potable water supply to households, said that it was impossible stating that even Narendra Modi as Chief Minister could not do that. Now, the Union Jalashakthi Minister says that Telangana has been supplying potable water to each household,” said Mr. Rao while interacting with students of Kautilya School of Public Policy held at GITAM deemed to be university on Tuesday.

Mr. Rao explained in detail his previous employment with a multinational company as in-charge of South Asia, then quitting job and entering politics without informing his father, winning the first election with 171 votes from Sircilla, then again winning with a majority of 89,000 votes, formation of Telangana, and becoming a Minister.

“I am a second-generation politician and have seen my father closely working directly or indirectly in public life. My father worked in various roles as MLA and Minister. He wanted me to write UPSC exam and become an officer. He sent me to JNU for two months. There was something written on the walls of JNU that stuck me - In democracy everything will be decided by politics. You better decide what your politics is - I joined public life without his knowledge. I worked as an ordinary party worker from 2006 to 2009,” said Mr. Rao adding that he went to the US after completing his masters in bio-technology.

On the strides made by the TRS government, Mr Rao said that the per capita power consumption is a yardstick of development, and in Telangana, the installed capacity of power has increased from 7,780 MW at the time of bifurcation to 16,000 MW and the consumption is 12,000 MW., more than that of the combined State, he said. Private investment of ₹ 2.35 lakh crore was made in the State in the last seven years by which about 15 lakh jobs were created, Mr. Rao said.