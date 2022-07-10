Anybody’s game in Presidential election: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that it was anybody’s game in the contest between Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential election.

Asked whether Mr. Sinha, who represented the combined Opposition, had numbers to win the election, KCR shot back saying “do they have?” Both will make their own attempts to win, he said.

Mr. Rao said that the country was going through a big crisis under Modi’s rule. He urged people to vote out the BJP. “TRS is committed to replicate the Telangana model at the national level. The party will do it,” he said, adding that TRS would ensure BJP’s defeat and stop all disinvestment programmes, including that of LIC. It will reverse all the bad polices of Modi government.

Naming some of the bad polices, he said that under Modi’s duress, the contract for a power project was given to an Indian in the crisis-ridden Sri Lanka. The construction of a port was also given to an Indian in that country on Modi’s persuasion. He asked Modi to seek apology for the wrong deeds that he had committed.

He appealed to Modi not to become “India’s enemy with wrong policies”. He also asked him to stop the disinformation campaign against the Opposition.

“The country should come out of 75 years of routine politics and start out-of-the-box thinking to revitalise the economy,” he said.