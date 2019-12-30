Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao flayed the opposition Congress and BJP for politicising the issue of seepages to the Mid Manair Dam, albeit Sri Raja Rajeshwara reservoir, in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

“Any dam is safe only when there is seepage,” he said and added all the dams have seepage canals.

The Nagarjunasagar, SRSP and LMD also have seepage canals, he pointed out.

Talking to newsmen here at Theegalaguttapalli residence on the outskirts of the town on Monday, he said that the Congress leaders do not have any idea about the topography, geography and how the projects are filled. He said that the MMD reservoir was filled in a phased manner. Initially, 3 tmcs was stored, which later was increased to 5 tmcs and 15 tmcs. After seeing more seepage, engineers released water into the LMD and took up restoration work in consultation with experts, he said, and added that they had now filled the project with 25 tmcs of water.

The Congress is bent on obstructing construction of projects and consequently filed several cases against the Kaleshwaram project, he said, and added: We will not stop but will go ahead with the construction of projects to benefit the farming community.

Reiterating that the integrated Karimnagar district always supported the cause of Telangana movement, he said that the district would be the first to benefit from the Kaleshwaram project.

Ministers Etala Rajender, Indrakaran Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar and others were present.