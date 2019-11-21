Anxious RTC workers gather at bus depots

A day after TSRTC Joint Action Committee leaders announced that they were ready to call off strike if employees were allowed to join duty unconditionally, employees who were eager to resume work gathered at a few depots on Thursday to enquire whether they would be allowed to join duty.

Besides unconditionally allowing employees to join, the JAC’s convener E Ashwathama Reddy on Wednesday had requested the State government and the RTC management to create the same environment that existed prior to the commencement of the strike on October 5, and not to take punitive action against employees who resume duty.

From Thursday morning (48th day of strike), drivers, conductors, mechanics, and other staff personnel gathered at bus depots in Uppal, Maheswaram, Medchal, Sircilla and other places. Over 300 of them gathered at Uppal bus depot and nearly 50 at Sircilla. They informed the depot managers that they were ready to join duty.

However, they had to leave without an answer to their query as depot managers informed the employees that they did not receive any instruction from the RTC head office in this regard.

Top TSRTC officials said that they were awaiting State government decision on the issue, which is likely to be announced on Thursday night.

“The employees might visit the bus depots again tomorrow,” an official said. Police personnel continued to stand guard at the bus depots.