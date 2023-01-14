Anurag varsity to offer ₹6.5 crore scholarships this year

January 14, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Anurag University will offer ₹6.5 crore scholarships this year to students admitted through its Common Entrance Test -AnuragCET into various bachelor, masters and doctoral programmes.

University vice-chancellor S. Ramachandram said that those taking the top 10 spots will get a 100% fee waiver for the entire programme and varying concessions will be given to those who secure good ranks. He said that registrations for this year’s CET will open on January 29.

He said all the programmes offered are accredited by the NBA and also by the NACC., given the quality and the placements secured. Quality can be gauged from the fact that the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) has ranked the university in 101-150 band while the engineering college was ranked 140 and the pharmacy at 58 in the entire country. He said last year students secured some stellar offers from some of the industry’s big names like TCS, Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, Virtusa, Amazon, etc.

Further dwelling on the placements, he said each of these companies had recruited an average of 250 students in 2022 placement drives and the highest package of ₹38 lakh was offered by Amazon. The average salary package is ₹6.2 lakh.

On the research environment created, he said Anurag University happens to be the only Institution in the Telugu States to be a part of 75 Students’ Satellites Consortium: Mission 2022 initiated by the Indian government. The University students will soon be launching their own satellite, AnuragSAT, he said.