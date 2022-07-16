Telangana

Anurag University ranked 58 in pharmacy

Anurag University was ranked 58th in National Institute Ranking Framework of the Ministry of Education released in New Delhi on Friday

The university also secured 140th rank in engineering and stood in the band of 101 to 150 ranks in university category in the rankings for 2022, said a release of the university CEO S. Neelima.


