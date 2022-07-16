Anurag University ranked 58 in pharmacy
Anurag University was ranked 58th in National Institute Ranking Framework of the Ministry of Education released in New Delhi on Friday
The university also secured 140th rank in engineering and stood in the band of 101 to 150 ranks in university category in the rankings for 2022, said a release of the university CEO S. Neelima.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.