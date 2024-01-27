Anurag university in Telangana announces common entrance test, scholarships worth ₹6.5 crore

January 27, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Anurag University, a private university, has announced a common entrance test for admissions into various bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programmes in engineering, agriculture and nursing.

CEO of Anurag University S. Neelima said the AnuragCET 2024 will begin on February 11 with an online test, and February 10 is the last date to apply. Candidates can log onto www.anurag.edu.in for details.

She also announced scholarships worth ₹6.5 crore to attract talent from across the country. The top 10 rank holders of AnuragCET will get a 100% scholarship. Those with ranks within one to 10,000 in EAPCET-2024 and JEE will get 50% scholarship. Candidates under sports and NCC categories, too, will be extended the scholarship.

The university comprises six schools offering 22 undergraduate, 19 postgraduate and 14 doctoral programmes, she said.

