ADVERTISEMENT

Anurag Thakur’s comments reflect arrogant mentality: Asaduddin Owaisi

April 28, 2024 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - Hyderabad

While speaking at a public meeting in Hyderabad on April 27, Mr. Owaisi described upper castes as Aryans, and descendants of Iranians who trace their origin to the steppes of present-day Russia.

The Hindu Bureau

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur for his Aurangzeb remark and termed it as “upper caste arrogance”.

While speaking at a public meeting at Jhirra in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, Mr. Owaisi described upper castes as Aryans, and descendants of Iranians who trace their origin to the steppes of present-day Russia.

Also read | Congress accuses Anurag Thakur of violating Model Code of Conduct, seeks EC action

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president said that the country belongs to Dalits and Adivasis. “The first who came to this country were Adivasis, then Dravidians. Upper castes are Aryans who came from Iran and the steppes of today’s Russia. Where have you come from?” he said, adding that the BJP candidate would lose his deposit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US