Anurag Thakur’s comments reflect arrogant mentality: Asaduddin Owaisi

While speaking at a public meeting in Hyderabad on April 27, Mr. Owaisi described upper castes as Aryans, and descendants of Iranians who trace their origin to the steppes of present-day Russia.

April 28, 2024 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur for his Aurangzeb remark and termed it as “upper caste arrogance”.

While speaking at a public meeting at Jhirra in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, Mr. Owaisi described upper castes as Aryans, and descendants of Iranians who trace their origin to the steppes of present-day Russia.

Also read | Congress accuses Anurag Thakur of violating Model Code of Conduct, seeks EC action

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president said that the country belongs to Dalits and Adivasis. “The first who came to this country were Adivasis, then Dravidians. Upper castes are Aryans who came from Iran and the steppes of today’s Russia. Where have you come from?” he said, adding that the BJP candidate would lose his deposit.

