Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme to promote rational use of antibiotics

November 17, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Apollo Hospitals, on Thursday, announced the launch of an Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme (ASP) at a national level.

The programme will sensitise care providers on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), an issue leading to a public health problem that is one of humanity’s top ten global public health threats today.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites mutate over time and are no longer affected by medicine against them. This makes it harder to treat infections caused by them and increases the risk of disease spread leading to severe illness and death.

Apollo ASP will implement evidence based interventions overseen by a multidisciplinary collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme Committee.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Prathap C. Reddy said, “This will be the largest programme of its kind to promote the rational use of antibiotics to combat the rising burden of AMR. Through the programme, we aim to optimise the use of antibiotics, turn the tide on AMR and ensure continued effective treatment of infections for future generations.”

The programme will be backed by a digital backbone that will ensure efficiency, accuracy and allow an analysis of data for decision making. The ASP will be integrated with Apollo’s electronic media records platform, Medmantra, to facilitate automated alerts.