Antima Yatra: a humane, solemn gesture to the dead

In these materialistic times when even death and its associated costs are an expensive affair, this act is incredulous, and a god-send.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has decided to perform the last rites of any citizen of the city at only ₹ 1 tentatively from June 15 under the banner of Antima yatra (last journey).

Taking cue from the successful conduct of funerals of all sanitary workers and other employees after their death while in service, the MCK had decided to extend this service to everyone — the poor, middle class and rich — and all sections of the society cutting across barriers of caste and religion. The motivation? “There were many instances of poor people struggling to perform the last rites of their dear ones and even collecting donations from locals,” said Mayor S. Ravinder Singh. So the MCK had taken up this ambitious decision as part of its CSR.

Over 1,500 sanitary workers, sweepers and others working in various localities, including 42 notified slums in the town would inform the MCK authorities if they notice any death in their respective areas. Officials would immediately visit the families of the bereaved and inform them about the conduct of the funeral by the MCK at just ₹ 1.

With dignity, for all

Under this, the MCK would provide all necessary materials such as firewood and other puja material for performing the last rites of those who are Hindu or Sikh. Similarly, they would dig graves for Muslims and Christians and meet other related expenses. Besides, the MCK would supply 50 meals (from the ₹ 5 meal scheme) to the bereaved family, free of cost. Other services include free supply of body freezers, free transportation of the dead body in a specially designed vehicle, and finally on-the-spot issuance of death certificates. Talking to The Hindu on Monday, Mayor Singh said they had allocated ₹ 1.5 crore for the Antima Yatra scheme. They were also planning to construct a temporary accommodation for the bereaved families, who often stay in rented accommodation and struggle to perform the last rites of their dear ones with dignity.

The MCK is planning to open a separate cell to oversee the conduct of free last rites which vary from one to even five a day. The Mayor called upon philanthropists to contribute for the noble cause by approaching the MCK authorities.