ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-weaver policy of Congress govt. leading to suicides: KTR

Published - July 09, 2024 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Congress government’s anti-weaver policy has claimed 10 lives so far in the State and accused the ruling party of planning to discontinue the distribution of Bathukamma saris to women before Dasara festival every year.

In a statement, working president of the party and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama said on Tuesday that the government was denying job work to weavers in the State and it was leading to their distress deaths. He mentioned that the job works that continued for seven years during the BRS rule had stopped weavers’ suicides as they were given work orders worth ₹350 crore every year for Bathukamma saris and for clothes during Ramzan and Christmas.

He stated that distribution of saris for Bathukamma festival by the government was a gesture towards women of poor families and appealed to the Congress government not to discontinue the sari distribution that had been providing work orders, just out of vengeance on the BRS. He requested the government to give Bathukamma saris and other orders to weavers to provide them employment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US