GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-weaver policy of Congress govt. leading to suicides: KTR

Published - July 09, 2024 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
K.T. Rama Rao

K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Congress government’s anti-weaver policy has claimed 10 lives so far in the State and accused the ruling party of planning to discontinue the distribution of Bathukamma saris to women before Dasara festival every year.

In a statement, working president of the party and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama said on Tuesday that the government was denying job work to weavers in the State and it was leading to their distress deaths. He mentioned that the job works that continued for seven years during the BRS rule had stopped weavers’ suicides as they were given work orders worth ₹350 crore every year for Bathukamma saris and for clothes during Ramzan and Christmas.

He stated that distribution of saris for Bathukamma festival by the government was a gesture towards women of poor families and appealed to the Congress government not to discontinue the sari distribution that had been providing work orders, just out of vengeance on the BRS. He requested the government to give Bathukamma saris and other orders to weavers to provide them employment.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.