Anti-weaver policy of Congress govt. leading to suicides: KTR

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Congress government’s anti-weaver policy has claimed 10 lives so far in the State and accused the ruling party of planning to discontinue the distribution of Bathukamma saris to women before Dasara festival every year.

In a statement, working president of the party and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama said on Tuesday that the government was denying job work to weavers in the State and it was leading to their distress deaths. He mentioned that the job works that continued for seven years during the BRS rule had stopped weavers’ suicides as they were given work orders worth ₹350 crore every year for Bathukamma saris and for clothes during Ramzan and Christmas.

He stated that distribution of saris for Bathukamma festival by the government was a gesture towards women of poor families and appealed to the Congress government not to discontinue the sari distribution that had been providing work orders, just out of vengeance on the BRS. He requested the government to give Bathukamma saris and other orders to weavers to provide them employment.