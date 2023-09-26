Anti-Telangana attitude is in the DNA of the NDA-BJP, says KTR

September 26, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Minister K.T.Rama Rao has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spell out his stand on the promises made in the bifurcation Act and to Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) people before addressing them at a public meeting scheduled next month.

“He has no moral right to set foot on Mahabubnagar, one of the most backward and drought-prone district in the country known for migration of its labourers till the recent years, as he has failed to write even a letter referring the issue of Krishna water share of Telangana to a tribunal since 2014,” Mr.Rama Rao said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Stating that “anti-Telangana attitude is in the DNA of the NDA” led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he pointed out that the Prime Minister had left no opportunity to belittle the people of Telangana and also the sacrifices made by the martyrs for statehood to the region. His repeated remark that “mother was killed to save the child” on the process of formation of Telangana was nothing but an insult to the Telangana society itself, Mr.Rama Rao said.

He sought to know from the Prime Minister the fate of several bifurcation promises/assurances including deciding the share of Telangana in Krishna waters nearly 10 years after formation of the State. “Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao met the Prime Minister personally on July 14, 2014, and handed over a letter to refer the Krishna water share issue to a tribunal,” Mr.Rama Rao recollected.

The State government had moved the Supreme Court on August 10, 2015, due to lack of response from the Centre on the issue and the Centre “deceived” Telangana again after it had withdrawn the petition in the Supreme Court on the suggestion of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the second Apex Council meeting held on October 6, 2020. The matter was not referred to the tribunal so far, even three years after the assurance given.

Mr.Rama Rao further charged that the Centre had deceived Telangana in the matter of giving national project status to either Kaleshwaram or Palammuru-Rangareddy although Polavaram and Ken-Betwa were given the status first and later to Upper Bhadra in Karnataka. This was after informing Telangana that the Centre’s policy had changed.

The BRS leader asked the Prime Minister to tell the people of Palamuru whether 500 tmc ft of Krishna water would be given to Telangana against its rightful share of 575 out of 811 tmc ft based on criteria such as catchment area, drought-prone area, international water treaties and natural justice. He mentioned that BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj had promised national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy but the Centre had created hurdles in clearances for the project.

Stating that Mr.Modi was on the hunt for votes by making false promises yet again, Mr.Rama Rao said people won’t believe him or the BJP anymore and they were also aware of the fact that he come empty-handed every time. He termed the Prime Minister as the “most inefficient and incompetent” the country has ever had.

