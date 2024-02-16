ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-ragging campaign held at Government Medical College in Ramagundam

February 16, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

An anti-ragging campaign was conducted under the aegis of the police department at the Government Medical College in Ramagundam on Thursday.

The campaign assumes significance in the wake of an alleged ragging incident that was reported in the college hostel on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the college authorities expelled four MBBS second year students from the college hostel on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by a first year MBBS student, a hosteller.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
MLC Kavitha raises concerns over ragging at Ramagundam Medical College

At the anti-ragging awareness programme held on the college campus on Thursday, the new Police Commissioner of Ramagundam, M Srinivasulu, administered a pledge against ragging to the students.

The students took a pledge affirming their resolve to keep their college ragging-free and foster the spirit of fraternity and brotherhood.

Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Chetana, Government Medical College, Ramagundam, Principal Hima Bindu Singh, among others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US