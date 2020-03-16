Anti-NPR door-to-door campaign by CPI (M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Monday said that the party has launched a door-to-door campaign against the proposed National Population Register.
The campaign will go on till March 23, and the party leaders will visit each household to tell the members to boycott the survey, he said.
Mr. Veerabhadram said, despite the strong stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, nation-wide protests against NPR survey are still on, and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government too should not allot staff for the proposed survey scheduled to start from April.
He also demanded that Abhaya Hastham Scheme, pension security to Self Help Group women aged 60 and above, should be continued, and the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) be implemented.
