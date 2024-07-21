Anti-national forces conspired to defeat BJP, PM Modi: Kishan Reddy

There was a “silent conspiracy by anti-national forces and terror elements” in campaigning against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recently held Parliament elections, alleged the party’s Telangana president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

Addressing party cadre at the Hyderabad central district meeting, Mr. Kishan Reddy said election campaigning should be done in a democratic manner but in the last election, “certain forces had the single objective of dividing the country and support anti-social elements”.

“All the communal forces ganged up to defeat the party including in Secunderabad Parliament and Nampally Assembly constituencies where the Congress had gained a majority over the BJP without even bothering to campaign because of the support of the Majlis Party,” he charged.

The Congress also carried out a “disinformation” campaign against the BJP about changing the Constitution and removing reservations for the underprivileged sections, he alleged, adding, “The fact is that the Congress had insulted B.R. Ambedkar several times and had even tried to defeat him during elections,” he maintained.

On the other hand, it was Mr. Modi who abrogated Article 370 for Jammu & Kashmir, thereby ensuring that the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar is implemented in true letter and spirit benefitting the weaker sections and women. “The Congress did not even get 100 seats, and yet we are witnessing celebrations in that party. Despite losing the polls it has been gloating as if its leader Rahul Gandhi has become the Prime Minister,” he remarked.

Unable to digest the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has also been propagating “baseless allegations” on the President’s address to Parliament, said Mr. Kishan Reddy and predicted more disruptions by the main Opposition party during the forthcoming Budget session. “People should take note of these negative campaigns,” he said.

The people of the country have given a historic third term to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mr. Modi since he had brought about several changes in many spheres. In comparison, the Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre was beset with scams in the telecom and coal sectors apart from the conduct of the Commonwealth Games. The BJP is the only party which has a strong committed cadre and functions democratically irrespective of being in power or elections, he added.

Former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy also participated.