Anti-Narcotics Wing will function soon: DGP

Unit to work on gathering intelligence, enforcement and handling court cases

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said on Wednesday that an Anti-Narcotics Wing of Telangana Police was being created and become functional soon.

“Officers are being identified to head the wing,” Mr. Reddy said during the launch of Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW) at Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday.

The exclusive wing led by a senior IPS officer will deal with drug menace in the State. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during a meeting held recently in which he asked the police to constitute a specialised wing with 1,000 personnel who will coordinate with other departments concerned.

He said that a proposal on the functioning of the wing will soon be sent to the State government for approval.

According to the DGP, the Anti-Narcotics Wing will work on gathering intelligence, enforcement and handling court cases, since day one of its commencement. They will be provided with the latest technology, vehicles and all other possible equipment. “The wing will be a step ahead of organised drug offenders and will be dealt with an iron fist to break the networks,” Mr. Reddy said.The H-NEW will function under the direct control of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and will generate qualitative intelligence leading to the detection and disruption of organised drug trafficking groups. “This team will gather information about suppliers, peddlers and consumers from all stakeholders or organisations and maintain the data bank,” Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said.

The team members of the H-NEW will be imparted the required expertise in conducting raids, seizure of contraband and further procedures as per the SOP and Citizen Participation in eradicating drug menace. A dedicated call centre (landline: 27852080 and mobile: 9490616688) will be set up for citizens. Also, awareness campaigns will be conducted to reach out to a large number of people.