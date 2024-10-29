Anti-narcotics and anti-ragging sensitisation 

District Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, CH Rupesh on Tuesday led a sensitisation programme on anti-narcotics and anti-ragging at the Government Medical College, Sangareddy.

Speaking to MBBS students of 2022, 2023 and 2024 batches, he explained to them about the consequences of ragging and substance abuse, and the psychological and legal repercussions.

While stressing the police’s zero-tolerance policy against the two menaces, Mr. Rupesh emphasised on cultivating a safe and inclusive campus environment. He provided toll-free helpline number 871265677 and encouraged students to report any incidents.

GMC superintendent Anil Kumar, Principal Sudha Madhuri, and others were present.

