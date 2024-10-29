ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-narcotics and anti-ragging sensitisation 

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

District Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, CH Rupesh on Tuesday led a sensitisation programme on anti-narcotics and anti-ragging at the Government Medical College, Sangareddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to MBBS students of 2022, 2023 and 2024 batches, he explained to them about the consequences of ragging and substance abuse, and the psychological and legal repercussions.

While stressing the police’s zero-tolerance policy against the two menaces, Mr. Rupesh emphasised on cultivating a safe and inclusive campus environment. He provided toll-free helpline number 871265677 and encouraged students to report any incidents.

GMC superintendent Anil Kumar, Principal Sudha Madhuri, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US