Anti-graft crusader from Karimangar passes away

HYDERABAD

15 February 2021 21:45 IST

Lok Satta leader succumbs to COVID

The lone voice against corruption has gone silent with the passing away of local Lok Satta founder president N. Srinivas on Monday in Karimnagar.

Sixty-six-year-old Naredla Srinivas, fondly called as ‘Seenanna’ succumbed to COVID-19 around 6 a.m. while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Many people including Karimnagar Collector K. Shashanka lined up to pay tributes to the departed soul.

While serving as manager of Union Bank of India and after retirement, Mr. Srinivas awas lways ready to help common man facing difficulties due to corruption or complicated bureaucratic procedures. “We cannot forget the courageous fight he launched supporting individuals whose properties were allegedly occupied by tainted police ASI Mohan Reddy,” recalls the crusader’s friend Holla Prakash.

People used to knock on Lok Satta’s office doors for any grievance involving government offices directly or indirectly. Thanks to Srinivas’ multiple pleas, representations and correspondence, the government launched ACB investigation into allegations against the suspended police officer.

He was also responsible for the recent crackdown on land grab of government properties worth hundreds of crores on Karimnagar outskirts. He would turn up at Lok Satta office every day and guide people who approached with different issues involving illegal occupation of their lands. “Seenanna would patiently explain which officer to approach, how to lodge complaints with police and help draft petitions,” recalled many.

Mr. Srinivas was the founder president of Karimnagar Film Society and instrumental in establishing Karimnagar Consumer Council, a year ahead of Consumer Protection Act came into force in the country. The Council settled close to 10,000 disputes paving the way for compensation to consumers to the tune of ₹25 crore in the past several years.

Mr. Srinivas is survived by his wife and two sons. His last rites were held in the evening.