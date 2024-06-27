GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anti-drug committees to be set up in all Telangana villages with help of women SHGs

Published - June 27, 2024 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur
Students carrying placards as they participate in an anti-drug awareness rally on the eve of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Hyderabad.

Students carrying placards as they participate in an anti-drug awareness rally on the eve of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

 

Anti-drug committees will be set up in all villages of Telangana by taking the help of women self-help groups, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) Director Sandeep Shandilya said during the State-wide celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Wednesday.

The event at Shilpakala Vedika saw the presence of at least 2,000 students from various schools and colleges in the State, who pledged to become ‘anti-drug soldiers’.

Speaking to the audience, the State Minister of Prohibition and Excise Jupally Krishna Rao said: “Earlier, people used to live for over 100 years. Now, the lifespan has come down to 40-50 years and in this situation, we cannot afford to get addicted to drugs. It is a silent killer.”

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked the government to strictly curb this menace. Anyone dealing with drugs will be punished. TGNAB, Excise Department and the police are all working together on this and this is a prime concern for us,” the Minister added.

“Many families are getting destroyed because of drugs and people do not realise what they are doing under the influence of drugs. In the recent times, a few cases of rapes and murders had a drug angle involved. We need to address this crisis and ensure that students are not getting addicted to drugs,” said Minister of Women and Child Welfare of Telangana Anasuya Seethakka.

“The ganja menace has permeated our schools and colleges. Officials are actively taking action right from the education-level,” she added.

“We are watching all the suppliers and consumers in schools and colleges of the State very closely. Soon, we will be able to finalise the list of suppliers of drugs to colleges and nab them,” Mr. Shandilya informed.

The event was also attended by former cricketer Mithali Raj and Telugu actor Teja Sajja who encouraged the students to develop healthy habits and keep a close watch on their peers who might be in need of help.

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking

