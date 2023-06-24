ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-drug committees in academic institutions in State

June 24, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A series of events to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking were conducted at Hyderabad Police Integrated Command and Control Centre

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand along with Tollywood actors Nikhil Siddartha, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Special Secretary Bharati Hollikeri and other officials at the ‘Say No to Drugs’ State-wide awareness programme in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Youngsters participating in the three-day ‘Say No to Drugs’ State-wide awareness programme to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficiking in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons on Saturday launched a three-day State-wide campaign against drug abuse.

With the objective to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking and educate youngsters apart from breaking the stigma a series of events have been organised at the Hyderabad Police Integrated Command and Control Centre here. The programmes have been taken up to coincide with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

Tollywood actors Nikhil and Priyadarshi, who addressed young college students stressed the importance of collective action in combating drug menace. The actors in their style appealed to the youngsters to keep away from drugs and be vigilant.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner and Director TSNAB C.V. Anand said the State government has been taking strict measures to check the drug menace. He urged the youth to join the group of anti-drug soldiers under ‘Mission Parivarthana’ and become members of the anti-drug committees, which will be soon operational in academic institutions.

The launch event included a range of activities such as an open contest to name the campaign’s mascot, an oath-taking ceremony for anti-drug soldiers, cultural programme, a chat session with triathlete Neil D’ Silva and a panel discussion on stopping stigma and discrimination, and strengthening prevention.

Special Secretary Bharathi Hollikeri, DWCDS Director Shailaja, and others were present.

