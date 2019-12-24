Anti-CAA protest held with large tricolour

A huge rally was organised under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee comprising Muslim organisations and Opposition political parties, including Left and Congress, in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Monday.

The rally was taken out from Shailaja Garden to Malapally Chowrasta on Bodhan road amid tight police security. At one stage, tension prevailed with protesters jostling with the police when the latter tried to prevent the former from taking out the rally on the pretext that there was no permission for it. No untoward incident took place.

The protesters raised slogans against the CAA and NRC and the Central Government. They demanded withdrawal of the new Act and the proposal for the implementation of the NRC.

JAC convener Layeeq Khan described the Act as anti-Constitution and anti-democracy. A large national flag, measuring a length of 120 feet, was carried in the rally.

TPCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar, DCC president M. Mohan Reddy, and BLF leader D. Venkat participated in it.